June 14 (Reuters) - PRAGMA INKASO SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO ENTITLE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 736,000 ITS OWN SHARES

* CREATED RESERVE CAPITAL OF 7.4 MILLION ZLOTYS TO FINANCE SHARE BUYBACK PLAN

* SHARE BUYBACK PLAN TO LAST NOT LONGER THAN 5 YEARS

* SHARES TO BE ACQUIRED AT PRICE NOT LOWER THAN ITS NOMINAL VALUE OF 1.0 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* ACQUIRED SHARES TO BE SOLD OR REDEEMED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)