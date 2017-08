BRIEF-BF Holding: condition of effectiveness of public tender offer for Bonifiche Ferraresi shares reached

June 15 (Reuters) - BF HOLDING SPA IPO-BFH.MI:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT THERE HAVE BEEN ADMITTED TO PUBLIC TENDER OFFER TO EXCHANGE 955,395 SHARES OF BONIFICHE FERRARESI

* TAKING INTO ACCOUNT 6,169,780 SHARES OF THE COMPANY ALREADY HELD BY BF HOLDINKG, THERE ARE ADMITTED TO TRADING IN TOTAL 7,125,175 OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES EQUAL TO 90.48 PCT STAKE IN ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* AS THE RESULT, THE CONDITION OF EFFECTIVENESS OF THE OFFER HAS BEEN ACHIEVED AS 90 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL HAS BEEN EXCEEDED

