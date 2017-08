BRIEF-Nanobiotix presents new data on NBTXR3

June 16 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY PRESENTATION OF NEW TRANSLATIONAL DATA AT ASTRO, NCI AND SITC'S IMMUNOTHERAPY WORKSHOP

* TRANSLATIONAL DATA SHOWING TUMOR IMMUNE ACTIVITY AND POSITIVE TUMOR INFILTRATING LYMPHOCYTES (TILS) IN HUMAN AND MOUSE MODEL

* CONFIRMATION OF THE ABILITY TO TRANSFORM "COLD" TUMORS INTO "HOT" TUMORS AND THAT NBTXR3 TREATMENT MAY HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE TUMOR MICROENVIRONMENT

* OPENING UP OF THE POTENTIAL FOR NBTXR3 TO TREAT METASTASES

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)