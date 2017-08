BRIEF-WSE suspends number of companies as of June 16

June 16 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* RESOLVED ON THURSDAY TO SUSPEND FOLLOWING COMPANIES AS OF JUNE 16: ECOTECH POLSKA SA, GLOBAL TRADE SA, GPPI SA, MATRX PHARMACEUTICALS SA, MEGA SONIC SA, MGM SYSTEMS SA, MOBIMEDIA SOLUTION SA, PERMA FIX MEDICAL SA, PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO PRZEMYSLU BETONOW PREFABET BIALE BLOTA SA AND VERTE SA

* THE REASON BEHIND IT IS THAT ABOVE-MENTIONED COMPANIES DID NOT PUBLISH FY 2016 REPORTS

Source text: bit.ly/2rmSWjw

