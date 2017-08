June 19 (Reuters) - PYROLYX AG:

* ANNOUNCED ON SATURDAY THE SUCCESSFUL CONCLUSION OF A $30 MILLION DEBT FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH THE INVESTMENT BANK PIPER JAFFRAY & CO. (USA)

* FINANCING FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE FIRST PRODUCTION PLANT IN INDIANA, USA, CARRIES INTEREST OF 7.25% P.A. AND HAS A TERM UNTIL DECEMBER 2028

