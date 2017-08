June 19 (Reuters) - MACROLOGIC SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT WLODZIMIERZ NAPIORKOWSKI SOLD HIS ENTIRE 17.1 PERCENT STAKE IN COMPANY IN TENDER OFFER FOR MACROLOGIC SHARES ANNOUNCED BY ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

* KRYSTYNA NAPIORKOWSKA SOLD HER ENTIRE 4.82 PERCENT STAKE IN COMPANY IN TENDER OFFER FOR MACROLOGIC SHARES ANNOUNCED BY ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

