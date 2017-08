BRIEF-Bonifiche Ferraresi: provisional results of BF Holding takeover bid

June 19 (Reuters) - BONIFICHE FERRARESI SPA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY THE PROVISIONAL RESULTS OF BF HOLDING IPO-BFH.MI STOCK AND CASH TAKEOVER BID

* SAID 1,236,989 BONIFICHE FERRARESI SHARES HAD BEEN TENDERED, CORRESPONDING TO 15.7 PCT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* 813,737 TENDERED SHARES OF THE TOTAL AMOUNT WERE TENDERED IN EXCHANGE FOR 10 BF HOLDING NEWLY ISSUED SHARES AND 1.05 EUROS PER EACH BONIFICHE FERRARESI SHARE

* 423,252 TENDERED SHARES OF THE TOTAL AMOUNT WERE TENDERED IN EXCHANGE FOR 9.5 BF HOLDING NEWLY ISSUED SHARES AND 2.25 EUROS PER EACH BONIFICHE FERRARESI SHARE

* BF HOLDING TO OWN A TOTAL 94.1 PCT STAKE IN BONIFICHE FERRARESI

* ON MAY 25, BF HOLDING WAS ADMITTED TO TRADING ON THE MTA - ITALIAN EQUITIES MARKET, A CONDITION PRECEDENT REQUIRED TO FINALISE THE TAKEOVER BID

* CONDITIONS WERE MET FOR THE SQUEEZE-OUT OF THE REMAINING BONIFICHE FERRARESI SHARES THAT HAD NOT BEEN TENDERED

Source text: reut.rs/2sO3Y56

