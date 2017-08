June 20 (Reuters) - MANAGEMENT TRUST HOLDING AG:

* FY 2016/2017 GROUP REVENUE OF EUR 772.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 776.8 MILLION) AND AN ANNUAL RESULT OF EUR 21.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 15.2 MILLION)

