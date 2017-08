June 20 (Reuters) - BDF SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q3 2016 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 2016 NET LOSS 185.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VS PROFIT OF 3.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS ITS Q3 NET RESULT TURNED NEGATIVE DUE TO REVALUATION OF INVESTMENT IN QUANTS TECHNOLOGIES S. A., INVESTIO SP. Z O. O. AND ALGOTRONIC SP. Z O. O.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)