June 20 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO SUSPEND TRADING OF VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SHARES AS OF JUNE 20, FOLLOWING THE NOTIFICATION OF A PLANNED MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR THE COMPANY'S SHARES

bit.ly/2rMrGz9

