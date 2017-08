June 21 (Reuters) - COVER 50 SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE FROM SALES 10.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 10.7 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 3.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.5 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO

