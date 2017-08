(Corrects total dividend to CZK 20.50/share, not CZK 20/share)

June 21 (Reuters) - Kofola Ceskoslovensko As

* AGM approves CZK 13.50/share dividend as proposed, spokeswoman says

* total dividend from 2016 including advanced payment paid out last year was CZK 20.50/share

* dividend payable July 21 Further company coverage: