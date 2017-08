June 22 (Reuters) - BLOOBER TEAM SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT PURCHASE PRICE IN SHARE BUYBACK PLAN SHOULD NOT BE LESS THAN 60.00 ZLOTYS AND NOT HIGHER THAN 300.00 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* Share Buyback Plan Was Announced on May 5

