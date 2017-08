June 23 (Reuters) - MERIDIE SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT BOARD HAD APPROVED THE INCORPORATION OF MERIDIE IN ITS UNIT MERIDIE ADVISORY SRL

* Meridie Advisory Srl to Become a Joint-Stock Company

* Exchange Ratio to Be 1:1

* INCORPORATION ENTAILS A CAPITAL INCREASE FOR MERIDIE ADVISORY OF 31.1 MLN EUROS

* Incorporation to Lead to the Delisting of Meridie Shares

* PRICE PER SHARE FOR THE WITHDRAWAL RIGHT IS SET AT EUR 0.0967

