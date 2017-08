June 23 (Reuters) - AS ROMA SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR THE PERMANENT TRANSFER OF MOHAMED SALAH GHALY TO LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB AND ATHLETIC GROUNDS LIMITED

* TRANSFER FEE AMOUNTS TO 42 MILLION EUROS, WHICH CAN BE INCREASED BY UP TO EUR 8 MLN IF SPECIFIC SPORTING TARGETS ARE REACHED

