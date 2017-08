June 26 (Reuters) - French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers):

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT CREDIT AGRICOLE SA, THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY CREDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES, INCREASED ITS STAKE IN ICADE AND HOLDS 13,715,504 SHARES REPRESENTING 18.51 PERCENT OF THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

* CREDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES PLAN NO FURTHER INCREASE OF STAKE IN ICADE OR TAKE OVER OF THE COMPANY

Source text: bit.ly/2tLnqx0