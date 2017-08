June 26 (Reuters) - SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT REMEDIS SA WANTS TO BUY 78.05 PERCENT STAKE IN HDOMEDICAL SP. Z O.O. FROM SKYLINE VENTURE SP. Z O.O. SKA FOR 5.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE COMPANY HOLDS 55.55 PERCENT OF VOTES IN SKYLINE VENTURE SP. Z O.O. SKA

