June 26 (Reuters) - ERNE VENTURES SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT ACQUIRED 75 SHARES OF FAT DOG GAMES FOR 800,000 ZLOTYS AND NOW IT OWNS 100 SHARES GIVING RIGHT TO 50 PERCENT OF VOTES

* FAT DOG GAMES PLANS TO PUBLISH AT LEAST 90 GAMES IN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

* INFORMED ABOUT SIGNING A LETTER OF INTENT ON SHARES ACQUISITION OF FAT DOG GAMES ON APRIL 5

