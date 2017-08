June 26 (Reuters) - BUDIMEX SA:

* SAYS THAT IT SIGNED DEAL WITH LC CORP INVEST XVII SP. Z O.O., UNIT OF LC CORP SA, WORTH 125.0 MILLION ZLOTY NET

* CONTRACT CONSIDERS CHOOSING BUDIMEX AS GENERAL CONTRACTOR FOR OFFICE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION IN WARSAW

Source texts for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)