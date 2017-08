June 26 (Reuters) - Societe Immobiliere Et d'Exploitation Hotel Majestic SA :

* REPORTED ON MONDAY H1 REVENUE OF 17.0 MILLION EUROS, UP BY 15.9 PCT

* H1 OPERATING LOSS 3.7 MILLION EUROS COMPARED WITH LOSS OF 3.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS 1.7 MILLION EUROS COMPARED WITH LOSS OF 2.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAID TOURIST CONTEXT DOESN'T MAKE IT POSSIBLE TO ANTICIPATE FAVOURABLE SUMMER SEASON

