June 28 (Reuters) - MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA:

* APPROVED ON TUESDAY INTEGRATION VIA MERGER OF ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLOTACIONES URBANAS ESPANOLAS AND CENTROS COMERCIALES METROPOLITANOS

* SAID MERGER IS PART OF CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING PROCESS OF COMPANY'S SUBSIDIARIES IN SPAIN

