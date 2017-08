June 28 (Reuters) - THQ NORDIC AB: • ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY A COOPERATION WITH THE STOCKHOLM BASED DEVELOPER EXPANSIVE WORLDS AND ITS PUBLISHING ENTITY AVALANCHE STUDIOS, REGARDING THE PHYSICAL PUBLISHING IN NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA, AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

* THEHUNTER: CALL OF THE WILD WILL BE RELEASED IN LATE 2017 ON PLAYSTATION4 AND XBOX ONE

