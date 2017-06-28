FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
UPDATE 1-Finland's Solidium raises voting stake in Stora Enso
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
June 28, 2017 / 7:23 AM / in 2 months

UPDATE 1-Finland's Solidium raises voting stake in Stora Enso

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, Solidium quote)

June 28 (Reuters) - SOLIDIUM OY:

* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has increased its voting rights in paper maker Stora Enso.

* Says acquired 5,659,099 Stora Enso A shares and sold 5,690,961 R shares.

* After the transactions Solidium has 27.3 percent of the votes in Stora Enso, up from previous 25.1 percent, and holds 12.3 percent of company shares.

* "Stora Enso's A shares are seldom for sale in large amounts and we wanted to utilise the opportunity. We divested a corresponding amount of R shares", Solidium's Managing Director Antti Makinen said in a statement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gdynia Newsroom and Tuomas Forsell in Helsinki; editing by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.