* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS REVENUE GREW 8 PERCENT IN THE FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF 2017, ACCUMULATED TO MAY, VERSUS LAST YEAR

* REVENUE PER AVAILABLE ROOM (REVPAR) IS UP 11 PERCENT IN THE FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF 2017 VERSUS LAST YEAR

* OCCUPANCY RATE IS UP 5 PERCENT IN THE FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF 2017 VERSUS LAST YEAR

* AVERAGE DAILY RATE (ADR) IS UP 6 PCT IN THE FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF 2017 VERSUS LAST YEAR

