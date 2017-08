June 30 (Reuters) - REGNON SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS DISMISSED CEO ADAM WYSOCKI FROM HIS POST

* KRZYSZTOF JAWORSKI TO ACT AS CEO OF THE COMPANY FOR 3 MONTHS

* JACEK JARUCHOWSKI HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

Source Text for Eikon:,

FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom)