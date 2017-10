July 3 (Reuters) - CENIT AG:

* SAID ON SATURDAY CONSUMMATED THE ACQUISITION OF THE FRENCH SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION SPECIALIST KEONYS S.A.S.

* THE SOFTWARE COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN PARIS IS NOW PART OF THE CENIT GROUP AS A 100% OWNED SUBSIDIARY

