BRIEF- Folli Follie issues a bond worth up to eur 300 mln

July, 3 (Reuters) - FOLLI FOLLIE COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AND TECHNICAL SA :

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY,GENERAL MEETING APPROVES THE ISSUANCE , FOR THE PURPOSES OF REFINANCING EXISTING LENDING, OF COMMON BOND LOAN OR CONVERTIBLE BOND UP TO 300 MILLION EUROS

* THE ISSUANCE OF THE MENTIONED BOND WILL TAKE PLACE AS SOON AS THE MARKET CONDITIONS ARE CONSIDERED TO BE APPROPRIATE

* APPROVES A PROGRAM FOR BUYING OWNED SHARES BY THE COMPANY AND DECISION ON THE MINIMUM PRICE OF ACQUISITION AT FIVE EUROS AND ON THE MAXIMUM PRICE AT FIFTY EUROS

