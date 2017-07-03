BRIEF-MGAM injects 250 mln euros in Montepio, signs MoU with Santa Casa

July 3 (Reuters) - Caixa Economica Montepio Geral (CEMG) :
* Said on Saturday obtained 250 million euro capital injection from Montepio Geral Associacao Mutualista (MGAM)
* MGAM invested in the institutional capital in cash, increasing CEMG capital to 2.02 billion euros
* MGAM reaches memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Santa Casa da Misericordia de Lisboa (SCML) to form a partnership which may include SCML buying a stake in CEMG
Source text: bit.ly/2tDg7dl , bit.ly/2t8DZF1
