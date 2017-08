July 3 (Reuters) - CUBE ITG SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ON JUNE 29,2016 IT SIGNED A SUBCONTRACT DEAL WITH A MEMBER OF CONSORTIUM, WHICH SUBMITTED AN OFFER FOR DEVELOPMENT OF ELECTRONIC PLATFORM

* REMUNERATION FOR THE COMPANY TO REACH 25.6 MILLION ZLOTYS NET

* THE DEAL WAS SIGNED PROVIDED THAT THE CONSORTIUM CONCLUDES THE MAIN CONTRACT AND THE COMPANY HAS DELAYED ANNOUNCING THE INFORMATION ABOUT SIGNING THE DEAL UNTIL NOW

