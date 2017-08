July 3 (Reuters) - TIE KINETIX NV:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH THE CITY OF AMSTERDAM TO OFFER AND CONNECT MORE THAN 20,000 SUPPLIERS OF THE MUNICIPALITY THROUGH ELECTRONIC INVOICING WITH THE MUNICIPALITY OF AMSTERDAM VIA CO'S FLOW PARTNER AUTOMATION PLATFORM

Source text: bit.ly/2t9b97s

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)