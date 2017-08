July 4 (Reuters) - SANWIL HOLDING

* NO ENTRIES WERE FILED FOR THE SALE OF SHARES OF SANWIL HOLDING IN THE TENDER OFFER ANNOUNCED BY VALUE FIZ SUBFUNDUSZ ON MAY 8, SAID INTERMEDIARY IN TENDER Q SECURITIES SA

* VALUE FIZ SUBFUNDUSZ CURRENTLY OWNS 65.99 PCT OF VOTES IN SANWIL HOLDING AND PLANNED TO REACH 100 PCT OF VOTES

