July 5 (Reuters) - MONTEPIO GERAL ASSOCIAÇÃO MUTUALISTA (MGAM):

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL THE UNITS WHICH IT DOESN'T HOLD(26.5 PERCENT) FROM THE HOLDING FUND OF CAIXA ECONOMICA MONTEPIO GERAL

* TO PAY 1 EURO PER UNIT, TOTAL VALUE OF THE OFFER AMOUNTS TO 106.0 MILLION EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2sopYA8

