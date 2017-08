July 5 (Reuters) - CENTRO HL DISTRIBUZIONE SPA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY RESULTS OF THE FOURTH CONVERSION PERIOD FOR ITS 6.0 PCT 2014-2018 CONVERTIBLE BOND

* REPORTED 2.7 MILLION SHARES SUBSCRIBED, CORRESPONDING TO AN INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 16,240.67, WITH A PROVISION FOR THE SHARE PREMIUM RESERVE OF EUR 50,075.41 Source text: reut.rs/2sevmfk

Further Company Coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)