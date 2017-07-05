FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish health care reforms delayed by one year
July 5, 2017 / 11:05 AM / a month ago

Finnish health care reforms delayed by one year

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 5 (Reuters) - The Finnish government will implement health and local government reforms in January 2020, Prime Minister Juha Sipila wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, effectively announcing a one-year delay to the centre-right government's key reform.

A parliamentary committee said last week that some of the reform proposals breached Finland's constitution, and that implementing the changes in January 2019 was unrealistic.

The reforms are a cornerstone of Sipila's plan to balance Finland's public finances and boost the economy after a decade of stagnation. The health care reform would include spending cuts of 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion). (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Catherine Evans)

