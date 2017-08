July 6 (Reuters) - NEURON BIO SA:

* SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH EMPRESA NACIONAL DE INNOVACIÓN SME TO POSTPONE REPAYMENT OF 97.5 PERCENT OF ITS 0.4 MILLION EURO DEBT UNTIL FY 2018

* SAYS RESTRUCTURED 53.95 PCT OF LIABILITIES FROM ITS BALANCE SHEET AS AT END-2016



