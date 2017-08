July 7 (Reuters) - CASTA DIVA GROUP SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT BRACKNOR INVESTMENT HAD SUBSCRIBED TO THE FIRST TRANCHE OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND

* SUBSCRIPTION IS IN LINE WITH THE AGREEMENT SIGNED ON JUNE 28 BETWEEN CASTA DIVA GROUP AND BRACKNOR INVESTMENT

* THE FIRST TRANCE CONSISTS OF 40 BONDS FOR THE TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 0.4 MLN

Source text: bit.ly/2sMGfmH

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)