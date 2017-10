BRIEF-Phenomind Ventures announces mandatory squeeze-out for shares of Stanusch Technologies

July 7 (Reuters) - STANUSCH TECHNOLOGIES SA

* PHENOMIND VENTURES SA SK. ANNOUNCES MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT FOR 246,931 SHARES OF STANUSCH TECHNOLOGIES REPRESENTING 9.43 PCT OF VOTES FOR 3.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* PHENOMIND VENTURES SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH MACIEJ STANUSCH AND JAN NACIAZEK-WIENIAWSKI AND TOGETHER THEY OWN 90.57 PCT OF VOTES OF STANUSCH TECHNOLOGIES

* PHENOMIND VENTURES OWNS ALONE 71.49 PCT OF VOTES OF STANUSCH TECHNOLOGIES

* ENTRIES TO BE ACCEPTED FROM JULY 7 TILL JULY 12

* INTERMEDIARY IS DOM MAKLERSKI BDM SA Source text: bit.ly/2twI1pj

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)