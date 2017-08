July 10 (Reuters) - TRABZONSPOR:

* SAID ON FRIDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AC MILAN FOR THE TRANSFER OF PLAYER JURAJ KUCKA

* COMPANY TO PAY 5.0 MILLION EUROS TO AC MILAN AS CONTRACT TERMINATION FEE

* SIGNED 3-YEAR CONTRACT WITH PLAYER JURAJ KUCKA, TO PAY ANNUAL 2.3 MILLION EUROS GUARANTEE FEE TO PLAYER

