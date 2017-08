July 10 (Reuters) - JUVENTUS FC SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAD FINALIZED AN AGREEMENT FOR THE PERMANENT TRANSFER TO VALENCIA CLUB DE FUTBOL SAD OF PLAYER MURARA NETO NORBERTO FOR A FEE OF 6 MILLION EUROS

* THE TRANSFER FEE MAY INCREASE OF UP TO 1 MILLION EUROS ON ACHIEVING GIVEN CONDITIONS DURING THE CONTRACT

* the Economic Effect Amounts to About 4.7 Million Euros

