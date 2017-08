BRIEF-Primi Sui Motori: Atlas to subscribe to co's 3.5 mln euro bond under investment agreement

July 11 (Reuters) - PRIMI SUI MOTORI SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS BOARD HAD APPROVED AN INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES AND ATLAS CAPITAL MARKET

* THE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR THE ISSUE OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND CUM WARRANT FOR A TOTAL OF 3.5 MILLION EUROS

* ATLAS IS COMMITTED TO SUBSCRIBING TO 350 CONVERTIBLE BONDS IN TEN TRANCHES

* THE LOAN, ISSUED AT 100% OF ITS NOMINAL VALUE, WILL HAVE A COUPON OF 1% ON AN ANNUAL BASIS

Source text: reut.rs/2sZfJXn

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)