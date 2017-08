July 11 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* SAYS IT RESOLVES TO SUSPEND TRADING OF INWESTYCJE ALTERNATYWNE PROFIT SA SHARES FROM TRADING ON NEWCONNECT MARKET AS OF JULY 11 DUE TO ANNOUNCED MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT

