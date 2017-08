July 12 (Reuters) - FONCIERE DEVELOPPEMENT LOGEMENTS :

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY H1 RENTAL INCOME OF EUR 6.1 MLN VS EUR 8.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 RECURRING NET INCOME EUR 2.9 MLN VS EUR 2.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* EPRA NAV AT JUNE 30 WAS EUR 315.9 MLN, OR EUR 4.7 PER SHARE

* AS AT JUNE 30, THE VALUE OF THE COMPANY'S PROPERTY PORTFOLIO WAS EUR 371 MLN

