July 12 (Reuters) - KI GROUP SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE BOARD HAD APPROVED TO WITHDRAW THE MANAGING POWERS OF CEO BERNARDINO CAMILLO POGGIO AND THE RATIFICATION OF THE CAUTIONARY SUSPENSION OF HIS ROLE

* THE BOARD NAMED GIUSEPPE DOSSENA CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

