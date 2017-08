July 13 (Reuters) - PROFILE SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE SA :

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY, THE TOTAL COST OF ACQUISITION OF LOGIN SA, BY 100 PCT SUBSIDIARY OF PROFILE SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE (CYPRUS) LIMITED, IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT BETWEEN 2.5 TO 3.0 MILLION EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2ular8R

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)