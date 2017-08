July 17 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS:

* SUBMITS MYRING FOR EUROPEAN MARKETING APPROVAL

* MYRING REGULATORY APPROVALS IN EUROPE AND THE US EXPECTED IN 2018

* PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, MYRING IS ON TRACK TO BE LAUNCHED IN EUROPE FROM Q2 2018

* MAYNE PHARMA (US LICENSE AND SUPPLY PARTNER) IS EXPECTED TO SUBMIT THE US MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR MYRING IN Q4 2017, WITH US APPROVAL EXPECTED IN H2 2018 AND LAUNCH SHORTLY THEREAFTER