Aug 15 (Reuters) - CENTRO HL DISTRIBUZIONE SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE CIVIL COURT IN FLORENCE HAD ORDERED THE JUDICIAL IMPOUNDMENT OF 2.4 MLN BONDS OWNED BY FEDERIGO FRANCHI AND 2.5 MLN BONDS OWNED BY FERNANDO FRANCHI

* THE COURT HAS ALSO ORDERED THE JUDICIAL IMPOUNDMENT OF 20.2 MLN SHARES ALSO OWNED BY FERNANDO FRANCHI AND FEDERIGO FRANCHI RESULTING FROM BOND CONVERSION

