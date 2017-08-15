RPT-UK student loan ABS still languishes after six months

(Repeats for wider distribution article that appeared in IFR Magazine)

By Ana Baric

LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - It has been half a year since the UK government began marketing the inaugural securitisation of income contingent student loans. Though a new UK government has been in place since June, the sale remains in limbo. "The government is due to make a decision in due course on resuming the sale,” said a spokesperson from the UK Department of Education.

However, no price whispers or deal size information have been released and market participants doubt there is little chance it will appear before October. The UK government first announced its intention to conduct student loan sales in November 2013. The deal was advertised as first of a four-year programme loan sale meant to bring in £12bn to the Exchequer.

In February of this year, the government's arranger, Barclays, and the joint leads - JP Morgan, Lloyds, and Credit Suisse - began marketing the securitisation of a £4.09bn pool of student loans that entered into repayment between 2002 and 2006, the Income Contingent Student Loans 1 (2002-2006) PLC deal.

But after an initial flurry of activity, it has since languished.

Slow progress then saw the deal stall completely as a consequence of the snap election UK in June, which created uncertainty over the new government. There has been no sign of a resumption of marketing since the return of the government with a smaller majority.

Market sources are now saying that general negative press coverage around student loans has further dampened any resolve to launch the deal.

"There have been a lot of negative headlines in the press with UK student loans, especially with the election and Corbyn saying that they're going to write off student loans," said one investor.

"Politicians talking about writing off student debt makes it harder to securitise."

Cashing in

The stockpile of student loan debt in the UK hit an eye-watering £100.5bn in March 2017. The total balance of income contingent loans, meanwhile is £89.3bn, up 17.2% from the 2015-2016 fiscal year, according to the Student Loans Company.

However, since the announcement of Income Contingent Student Loans 1 (2002-2006) PLC there has been a public backlash on the topic.

In particular, the UK Department of Education's non-profit loan administration company, the Student Loans Company, has come under fire for how it services those debts.

Obligors have accused the company of overcharging students and failing to provide them with up-to-date statements.

Other concerns are less political but instead relate to the underlying assets which would provide cash flow streams for the transaction. Some 474,523 students took out these loans after studying in UK universities between 1998 and 2012. As most of the borrowers are based in the UK, they are obligated to repay their debts via pay-as-you-earn tax.

This is provided obligors earn above the repayment threshold, which is adjusted for changes in the retail price index. Obligor repayments, however, are dependent on whether graduates are employed, and their annual salary. Consequently, funding streams are somewhat unpredictable.

Bookbuilding Blues

While the collateral underlying the deal has received significant attention, the structure itself may be complicating the notes' sale.

The deal was structured with a AA/A (Fitch/S&P) rated Class A1 1.8-year WAL floating-rate note, A/A rated Class A2 11.2-year WAL fixed-rate paper and A/A rated Class A3 inflation-linked notes (LPI), floored at 0% and capped at 5%. All of the Class A notes have a 52.8% credit enhancement.

Further down the capital stack, the BBB rated Class B notes are benchmarked against the LPI and have a 13.9 year WAL.

There is no step-up or call option on the notes, and the Secretary of State for Education would retain a randomly selected 5% pool of assets to comply with risk retention requirements.

“It’s a securitisation that has been dressed up as a corporate bond," said one investor.

He said the index-linked, long-dated notes with a scheduled amortisation are designed more for corporate bond rather than an asset-backed investor mindset.

He said that the UK general election was initially expected to result in a predictable outcome, and had the order book been in good shape, the deal would have progressed regardless of politics.

Looking to the States

While this would be an inaugural securitisation of student loans in the UK, there has been widespread securitisation of asset class in the US since the early 1990s.

As of Q2 2017, outstanding private student loan ABS totalled US$36.5bn and public student loan ABS US$141.6bn.

But several market sources said that the US market was of limited use for benchmarking a potential UK student loan deal.

US student loans for example, cannot be discharged if an obligor declares bankruptcy. Additionally, US student loan payments are not directly deducted from graduates' paychecks as they are in the UK.

Regardless of the jurisdiction, however, some uncertainty regarding the cash flows underlying the deal will persist.

"You are buying a very long dated bond so I think it's trying to guess what future incomes will be and how technological changes will impact economies," said one investor. "It's like looking into a crystal ball." (Reporting by Ana Baric; editin by Alex Chambers)