BRIEF-Cofina says Actium Capital now owns 13.05 pct of its share capital

Sept 25 (Reuters) - COFINA SGPS SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES SELLS 3.0 MLN SHARES REPRESENTING 2.92 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS OF COFINA FOR 0.40 EUROS PER SHARE

* AFTER TRANSACTION PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES DOESN‘T PERSONALLY OWN ANY SHARES OF COFINA

* ACTIUM CAPITAL BUYS 3.0 MLN SHARES REPRESENTING 2.92 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS OF COFINA

* AFTER TRANSACTION ACTIUM CAPITAL OWNS TOTAL OF 13.4 MLN SHARES REPRESENTING 13.05 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS OF COFINA

* 13.4 MLN SHARES REPRESENTING 13.05 PERCENT OF COFINA OWNED BY ACTIUM CAPITAL ARE IMPUTABLE TO ITS ADMINISTRATOR AND DOMINANT SHAREHOLDER PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES

