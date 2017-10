Sept 25 (Reuters) - EYEONID GROUP AB:

* CARRIES OUT A FULLY GUARANTEED RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 23.4 MILLION BY OFFERING A SUBSCRIPTION OF SO-CALLED UNITS

* ONE EXISTING SHARE ENTITLES THE HOLDER TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ONE UNIT RIGHT

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SEK 31.50 PER UNIT

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM OCT. 4 TO OCT. 18, 2017

