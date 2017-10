Sept 26 (Reuters) - ITWAY SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY BOARD ACCEPTED A BINDING OFFER FROM MATICMIND TO BUY ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN BUSINESS-E

* BOTH COMPANIES DECIDED IT IS BETTER TO FOCUS ON A DEAL THAT DID NOT ENTAIL THE MERGER OF THE TWO GROUPS

* CONSIDERATION FOR THE OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES OF BUSINESS-E IS VALUED AT EUR 16.1 MLN

